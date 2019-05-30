Environment May 30 2019 5:50pm 02:45 Alberta minister lists numerous evacuation orders and details on compensation Kaycee Madu, Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs, updates evacuation notices and compensation details resulting from wildfires in the northern part of the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?