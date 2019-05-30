Canada May 30 2019 1:50pm 01:45 NBA Finals: Jerome Williams aka ‘Junk Yard Dog’ in Toronto to support the Raptors Former Toronto Raptor Jerome Williams – AKA “Junk Yard Dog” – spoke with Global News Thursday morning ahead of Game One of the NBA Finals in Toronto. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5335308/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5335308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?