Canada May 30 2019 1:44pm 02:54 NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia ready for Game One The Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan, Nav Bhatia, spoke with Global News outside Scotiabank Arena Thursday morning ahead of Game One of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5334979/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5334979/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?