Global News at Noon Edmonton May 29 2019 2:00pm 01:10 Edmonton composter shutting down immediately due to rotten roof The city announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, the Edmonton Composting Facility is ceasing operation and shutting down due to the roof being structurally unsound. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5330527/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5330527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?