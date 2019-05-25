Canada Games Centre May 25 2019 6:26pm 01:56 Paralympic Search held in Halifax A search for yet-to-be-found Paralympic athletes was held in Halifax on Saturday. Alicia Draus has more. Committee holds Paralympic Search event in Halifax <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5316600/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5316600/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?