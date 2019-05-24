Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 24 2019 8:14pm 01:48 GoldHunt treasure hunt in Edmonton From treasure hunts to larger-than-life board games, there’s something for everyone in Edmonton in the coming months. Albert Delitala explains how they involve problem solving, teamwork and having fun. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314358/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314358/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?