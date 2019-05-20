Country Music Star May 20 2019 4:10pm 00:59 Nashville country star dedicates song to fallen Fredericton officer A country music star has written and dedicated her new song “Story of a Hero” to one of the Fredericton police officers who died during last summer’s shooting. Story of a hero: Nashville country star dedicates song to fallen Fredericton officer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5295790/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5295790/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?