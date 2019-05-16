Global News at 6 Halifax May 16 2019 10:46pm 01:57 Memorial cup arrives in Halifax with tournament set to begin The Memorial Cup is set to kick off in Halifax. As part of the opening ceremonies, the cup arrived in Halifax aboard the HMCS Glace Bay. Jesse Thomas has more. The 2019 Memorial Cup: A look at each of the four teams at this year’s tournament <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287298/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287298/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?