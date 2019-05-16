Politics May 16 2019 4:42pm 01:33 ‘I would like to thank the senators who voted against Justin Trudeau’s attack on Alberta’: Kenney Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to the Senate Transport Committee recommendation to kill Bill C-48. Controversial tanker ban Bill C-48 rejected by Senate committee — but it isn’t dead in the water <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?