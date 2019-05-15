Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 15 2019 8:58pm 00:26 Senate committee recommends feds don’t proceed with tanker ban bill The Standing Senate Committee on Transport and Communications has recommended not to proceed with a controversial bill aimed at limiting tanker traffic along the B.C. coast. Controversial tanker ban Bill C-48 rejected by Senate committee — but it isn’t dead in the water <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282499/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282499/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?