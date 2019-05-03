Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 3 2019 8:17pm 01:52 Fort McMurray wildfires: 3 years later Three years ago, the worst natural disaster in Canadian history tore through Fort McMurray. Some of the people who fled the blaze are still struggling to get back home. Kendra Slugoski reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5239406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5239406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?