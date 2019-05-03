Global News at Noon Edmonton May 3 2019 2:14pm 03:30 Murray Billet on Edmonton police apology to LGBTQ2 community Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale Mcfee apologized to the LGBTQ2 community on behalf of the service. Former police commissioner and LGBTQ2 advocate Murray Billet discusses the apology. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5237619/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5237619/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?