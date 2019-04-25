Conference Merging Realities April 25 2019 7:19pm 01:50 Virtual reality conference returns to Lethbridge College Lethbridge College has hosted the second annual Merging Realities conference. Kyle Benning has more on how the event will help the school’s new programs. Merging Realities conference returns to Lethbridge College <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5204708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5204708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?