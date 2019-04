On April 23, 2018, a vehicle-ramming incident occurred on a stretch of Yonge Street in Toronto. 10 pedestrians were killed and another 16 injured—-some critically. Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier at the time, Kathleen Wynne along with the Toronto Paramedic Services Communications Training Officer who helped to manage the 911 calls during the incident—-reflect on the weight of that day, one year ago.