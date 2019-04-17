News April 17 2019 7:10pm 01:57 Lethbridge mom says she was kicked out of courtroom due to fussy baby A Lethbridge mom says she was kicked out of a courtroom when she brought her baby with her to fight a traffic ticket. Quinn Campbell reports. Lethbridge mother says she was asked to leave courthouse due to ‘fussy’ baby <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5179449/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5179449/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?