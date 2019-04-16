Menu
Live Event
31 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Crews continue inspecting Notre Dame cathedral following blaze
Alberta
April 16 2019 10:34am
03:56
Alberta heads to the polls
Doug Vaessen breaks down today’s provincial election in Alberta.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5172491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5172491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Looking ahead to the fall federal election
04:13
John Tory has ‘pages of questions’ for Doug Ford on Toronto-area transit plan
00:52
Doug Ford vows to stand behind autoworkers affected by job cuts
01:53
Catherine McKenna discusses carbon tax, slams Doug Ford
03:48
How much a wedding really costs in 2019
04:09
How the 2019 budget can benefit you
03:50
Overdose prevention site makes plea to Doug Ford to reverse decision to cut services
04:19
Video Home
02:05
Global National
Alberta’s weak economy is biggest factor for voters
02:30
Global National
Record number of advance ballots cast in Alberta election
01:53
Global National
Impact of Alberta election on the rest of Canada
01:39
Global National
Record turnout as Albertans cast early votes
02:01
Global National
Hot button issues as Alberta goes to the polls
02:34
Global National
Final days in Alberta’s election campaign
02:05
Global National
What happens if Alberta abandons emissions regulations?
02:11
Global National
Hateful comments not hurting Alberta UCP’s popularity
02:58
Global National
Race tightening in Alberta provincial election
01:35
Canada
Justin Trudeau says Humboldt Broncos bus crash showed that ‘hockey is family’
03:36
Canada
‘Thank you for your love’: mothers of Humboldt Broncos thank first responders, supporters
02:26
Canada
Mother of Jacob Leicht says one-year anniversary is ‘permission to move forward with life’
03:36
Canada
Kaleb Dahlgren’s billet sisters deliver message remembering the teammates he lost
04:43
Canada
Humboldt Broncos remembered a year later at memorial
04:59
Canada
Candles lit in memory of the Humboldt Broncos and for the survivors
05:19
Canada
Schools representing Humboldt Broncos tell city ‘we believe’
01:29
Canada
Moment of silence held for Humboldt Broncos crash victims
01:13
Canada
Nipawin, Sask. paramedic thanks all Canadians for their support
02:07
Canada
Former Broncos president speaks about impact the crash had on Humboldt
00:59
Canada
Father of Humboldt Broncos player talks about 1 year anniversary of crash
02:48
Global National
Photographing the Humboldt Broncos before and after the tragedy
06:04
Canada
Parents of Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet deliver Green Shirt Day message about organ donation
02:55
Global National
Calls to drop Alberta UCP candidate over homophobic remarks
02:01
Global National
The push to subsidize daycare costs across Canada
02:28
Canada
In Alberta, NDP throws a punch at Kenney
02:33
Global National
Albertans to vote in provincial election on April 16
01:02
Canada
Murray says she represented her community over Trans Mountain, but PM and cabinet make final decision
01:46
Global National
RCMP investigating UCP allegations as Alberta election looms
02:16
Global National
Alberta coal communities fear becoming ghost towns with plan to shut plants down
01:19
Alberta
Notley offers condolences after ‘act of terrorism’ in New Zealand
