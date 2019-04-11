Energy Smart Canada April 11 2019 7:34pm 01:35 Net-zero living in southern Alberta A Lethbridge business owner has made his dream come true by building a net-zero home. He believes the biggest hurdle is society being slow to change. Kyle Benning has more on the benefits of green living. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5159017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5159017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?