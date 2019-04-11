AfterWords April 11 2019 6:21am 05:33 AfterWords Literary Festival – October 2019 We learn more about the inaugural AfterWords Literary Festival coming to Halifax in October and the warm-up event, Found in Translation April 11th at the Seahorse Tavern. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5155188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5155188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?