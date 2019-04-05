Canada April 5 2019 6:59am 01:13 Nipawin, Sask. paramedic thanks all Canadians for their support Jessica Brost, general manager of North East EMS in Saskatchewan held back tears as she thanked Canadians for the cards, donations and support following the Humboldt Broncos crash. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5129139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5129139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?