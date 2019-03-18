Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 18 2019 8:29pm 03:01 630CHED’s Ryan Jespersen on UCP leadership campaign questions Ryan Jespersen, 630 CHED radio host, weighs in on the Alberta election and the 2017 UCP leadership campaign and how involved Jason Kenney’s team was with an adversary’s team. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5070388/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5070388/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?