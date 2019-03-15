Alberta March 15 2019 5:20pm 01:19 Notley offers condolences after ‘act of terrorism’ in New Zealand Premier Rachel Notley offered condolences following the “act of terrorism” in New Zealand on behalf of the government of Alberta and Albertans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5061829/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5061829/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?