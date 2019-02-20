Consumer February 20 2019 9:25am 05:20 Beauty Tips on looking ‘Red Carpet Ready’ With award season upon us, celebrities are busy working hard to look their best on the red carpet. Beauty expert Jill Dunn shares tips on looking “red carpet ready” without breaking the bank. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4978671/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4978671/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?