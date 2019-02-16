Global News Morning Edmonton February 16 2019 11:51am 03:30 Second Chance Animal Rescue Society Meet Otto, the one-year-old puppy who has some leg injuries but a great personality, and nine-week-old pup Stephie. Terra MacLean, from SCARS Alberta, has more info. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4969180/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4969180/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?