Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton February 9 2019 9:54am 04:27 Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta The Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta is a grassroots, non-profit organization based in Edmonton. It provides support and aims to gain better public understanding of eating disorders. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4943770/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>