Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 8 2019 8:06pm 01:41 How busy is Edmonton’s contentious bike grid? Feb. 8 is known as “Winter Bike to Work Day.” So, just how much is Edmonton’s love-it-or-hate-it bike grid being used? Vinesh Pratap has the latest numbers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942370/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942370/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?