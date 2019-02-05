Politics February 5 2019 10:07pm 01:02 State of the Union: Trump announces second summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam President Trump said, “Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam,” during Tuesday’s State of the Union. High hopes around the globe for 2nd Trump-Kim summit State of the Union 2019: Trump-Kim Jong Un summit to be held in Vietnam in February <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4929235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4929235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?