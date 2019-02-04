Web Exclusive February 4 2019 8:40pm 02:32 Landslide shuts down highway DriveBC said there is no estimated time of reopening Highway 97 near Summerland after a weekend landslide shut down the major B.C. highway, causing commuter chaos. DriveBC says no estimated time of reopening for Highway 97 blocked by landslide <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4925176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4925176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?