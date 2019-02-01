Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 1 2019 8:04pm 02:04 Plan to rejuvenate west part of Jasper Avenue A stretch of Jasper Avenue from 109 to 124 streets could be changing to accommodate wider sidewalks and possible patio sections. But what does it mean for motorists and buses? Vinesh Pratap explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4917761/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4917761/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?