Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton January 27 2019 11:45am 05:09 Edmonton celebrates World Ukuele Day February 2nd marks World Ukuele Day. A group of Edmonton’s is planning to mark the day by ‘jamming’ together. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4895115/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4895115/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?