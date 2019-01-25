Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 25 2019 8:08pm 01:25 Illegal dumping in Edmonton caught on camera The owner of an Edmonton building has released surveillance footage of the latest act of illegal dumping on his property. The clean-up costs can quickly add up. Albert Delitala explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4891719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4891719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?