Global News Morning Edmonton January 18 2019 9:11am 03:20 The WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry at Edmonton Oil Kings game The Edmonton Oil Kings are hosting the WHL Suits Up with Don Cherry to promote organ donation event. The commentator’s daughter Cindy Cherry joined Shaye Ganam to talk about the event. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4862771/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4862771/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?