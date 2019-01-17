The City of Toronto enlists Ambassador Volunteers as part of its waste reduction strategy
When you throw that takeout container or yogurt jar into the recycling bin, do you compost the remaining bits of food and rinse it first? The City of Toronto has enlisted the help of Ambassador Volunteers in a grassroots effort to reduce waste in condos and apartment buildings because they’re falling way behind detached homes when it comes to waste diversion. Minna Rhee spent the day in a waste transfer station to find out what the city is up against