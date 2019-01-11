Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 11 2019 8:09pm 01:52 American company wants to be compensated for impact of Alberta’s coal phase-out plan An American coal company is seeking nearly half-a-billion dollars in compensation for the accelerated coal phase-out in Alberta. Tom Vernon reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4840724/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4840724/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?