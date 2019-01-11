Edmonton Infills January 11 2019 8:05pm 01:47 Massive home now under construction in Mill Creek Ravine Edmonton doesn’t typically allow people to build in the river valley, but construction is now underway on a big house in Mill Creek Ravine. Fletcher Kent explains. Contentious home in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine now well under construction <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4840516/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4840516/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?