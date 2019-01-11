Global News at Noon Toronto January 11 2019 12:06pm 01:46 Hundreds of workers rally outside GM Headquarters GM workers are shifting into high gear. Friday morning they traveled from the GTA to Windsor to protest the closure of the Oshawa plant later this year. Marianne Dimain has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4838141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4838141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?