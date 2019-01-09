Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 9 2019 8:48pm 01:34 Excitement builds for Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week For five decades it’s been a tournament and more importantly, a celebration of Canada’s game right here in Edmonton. Kevin Karius has the latest from Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4832967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4832967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?