Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 7 2019 8:16pm 03:59 Edmonton Health Matters Jan. 7: Best innovations of 2018 Su-Ling Goh highlights some of the amazing medical research in Edmonton over the past year. Plus, Canadian Blood Services put out a holiday request and people answered. 5 fantastic health innovations from Edmonton in 2018 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824891/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824891/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?