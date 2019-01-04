ASB Classic
January 4 2019 11:14pm
02:01

Canadian teen with two big upsets at Aussie Open warmup

18 year old Bianca Andreescu from Vaughn, Ontario defeated former world No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams to make it to the ASB Classic semifinals. Kamil Karamali reports.

