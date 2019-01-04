ASB Classic January 4 2019 11:14pm 02:01 Canadian teen with two big upsets at Aussie Open warmup 18 year old Bianca Andreescu from Vaughn, Ontario defeated former world No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams to make it to the ASB Classic semifinals. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4818001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4818001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?