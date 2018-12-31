Global News at Noon Edmonton December 31 2018 2:00pm 01:49 Preparations underway for City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve bash Preparations are underway for the City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve party at the Alberta legislature. City of Edmonton reveals details for New Year’s Eve bash at legislature grounds <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4804721/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4804721/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?