Crime December 27 2018 6:05pm 01:32 Girlfriend of man shot by Edmonton police speaks Melissa Dumais, who was dating 34-year-old Buck Evans, and friend Nicholas Lepine open up about Evans and the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 26, 2018.