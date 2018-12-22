Christmas December 22 2018 10:38am 00:51 Edmonton No One Eats Alone Dinner Jack Shultz is continuing a family tradition started by his grandmother nearly 50 years ago of providing a free Christmas dinner for those in need. Edmonton family tradition makes sure no one eats alone at Christmas <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4788858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4788858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?