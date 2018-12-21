Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 21 2018 6:58pm 03:24 Toronto high school music students give opera a chance Music students in the Claude Watson Secondary Arts Program at Earl Haig in Toronto already show outstanding talent but opera was foreign to many of them. Susan Hay has the story . <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787756/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787756/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?