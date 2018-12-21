Affordable Housing December 21 2018 6:29pm 01:53 Ontario woman on disability with cancer says potential landlords discriminating against her Cathy Barka says landlords are put off by her condition, her low income, and the fact that she is on ODSP. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787672/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787672/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?