Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 20 2018 6:00pm 03:21 Program offers hope to survivors of abuse Ellen Campbell know what it takes to start over. After a long and difficult road to healing, Campbell wanted to empower others by sharing her story. Susan Hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4783236/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4783236/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?