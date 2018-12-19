Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 19 2018 8:07pm 02:00 Year-end conversation with Premier Rachel Notley Alberta’s premier describes not being able to get the Trans Mountain pipeline built like a car crash happening in slow motion. Still, Rachel Notley says she’s not giving up. Tom Vernon has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?