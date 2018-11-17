Global News at 6 Halifax November 17 2018 5:29pm 01:34 Spin 4 Kids helps to fund athletic programs for children with special needs Thousands of people across the country participated in spin classes Saturday to raise money for a good cause. Alicia Draus has more on the event in Halifax. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4673967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4673967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?