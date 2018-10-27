Global News at 11 Lethbridge October 27 2018 12:49am 01:22 Hurricanes knock off Hitmen 7-6 for third-straight win The Lethbridge Hurricanes continue to play their best hockey of the young WHL season as they collected a 7-6 win in Calgary on Friday. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4602001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4602001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?