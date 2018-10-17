Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 17 2018 6:38pm 03:51 Ontario Indigenous communities concerned about cannabis laws First Nations communities across the province of Ontario are concerned that they will not be able to self regulate growing and dispensing cannabis. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?