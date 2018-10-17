Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 17 2018 5:49pm 02:02 Hundreds gather at Toronto park to celebrate marijuana legalization On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at Trinity-Bellwoods Park in Toronto to light up in celebration of Canada’s first day of legalized marijuana. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4565915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?