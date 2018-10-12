Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 12 2018 8:49pm 01:18 Maas says Eskimos’ Mike Reilly battling the flu With the playoff race heating up, the Edmonton Eskimos want all their top players playing and feeling their best. But as Kevin Jesus explains, quarterback Mike Reilly is battling the flu. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?